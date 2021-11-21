Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6234 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Shares of JUMSY opened at $15.11 on Friday. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.
Jumbo Company Profile
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.