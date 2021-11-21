JustBet Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $914,348.99 and $6,000.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.