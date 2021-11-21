KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.59.

KE stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -1.33. KE has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after buying an additional 9,048,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,722,000.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

