Kemacoin (KEMA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $24,545.98 and $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00082394 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

