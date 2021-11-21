KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $267.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

