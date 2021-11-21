Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.