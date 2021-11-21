Kineko (KKO) One Day Volume Tops $604,679.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $604,679.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.13 or 0.07277051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.17 or 0.99564036 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

