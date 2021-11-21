Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 307,033 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

