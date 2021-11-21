Klaytn Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $126.90 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07278225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,835.28 or 1.00001603 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,726,845,933 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,426,317 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

