KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 5,711 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $343.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.