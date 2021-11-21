KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 8,226 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.