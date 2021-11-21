KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

