KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $353.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

