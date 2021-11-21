KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 641 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,065,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 367,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.