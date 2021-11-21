KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $900.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $669.00 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

