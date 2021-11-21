Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.65

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €32.65 ($37.10) and last traded at €30.30 ($34.43), with a volume of 20007 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.25 ($35.51).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $500.70 million and a P/E ratio of -45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.22.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

