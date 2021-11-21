Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kohl’s by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

