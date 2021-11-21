Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.45. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 42,677 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after buying an additional 619,644 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.