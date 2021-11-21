Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.34

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.34 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.71 ($0.18). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 13.86 ($0.18), with a volume of 427,882 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £59.85 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.34.

In other Kromek Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 94,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

