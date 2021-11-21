Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.75 ($106.53).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €93.35 ($106.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.49. Krones has a one year low of €57.70 ($65.57) and a one year high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.