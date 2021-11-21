Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $283.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $195.39 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

