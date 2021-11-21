Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 753 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 753 ($9.84).

LRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Sally Williams acquired 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($65,376.01).

Shares of LRE stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 520 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 304,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 621.30.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

