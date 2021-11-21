Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $8.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LCSHF stock remained flat at $$7.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

