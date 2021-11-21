Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 900. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 749.40 ($9.79), with a volume of 7935897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.80 ($9.74).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 704.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 706.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.