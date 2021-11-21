Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 281,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

