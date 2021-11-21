Laurentian Cuts Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$1.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price reduced by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

