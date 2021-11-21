Laurentian Cuts Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$1.00

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price reduced by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.