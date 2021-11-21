LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €161.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €161.60 ($183.64) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

FRA:LEG opened at €129.45 ($147.10) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($111.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.82.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

