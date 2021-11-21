Lendingblock Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00088243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

