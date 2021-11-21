Lev Mizikovsky Buys 32,609 Shares of Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 32,609 shares of Advance NanoTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,870.60 ($79,193.29).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 39,004 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,613.60 ($94,724.00).

On Monday, November 8th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 124,842 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.54 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,940.68 ($315,671.91).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 6,154 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,923.60 ($14,945.43).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,200.00 ($50,857.14).

On Friday, August 27th, Lev Mizikovsky sold 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.57), for a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 7,300 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,820.00 ($17,728.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

