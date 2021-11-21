Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

