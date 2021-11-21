Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,549 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

