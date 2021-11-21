Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $62.77.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.