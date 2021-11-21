Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $245.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $149.88 and a 12 month high of $246.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

