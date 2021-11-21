Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.