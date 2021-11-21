Level Four Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,985 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 85.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 661,265 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.