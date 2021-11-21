Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

