Level Four Financial LLC Decreases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $10,510,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $47,316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $6,709,000.

MNDY stock opened at $371.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.76. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

