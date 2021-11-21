Level Four Financial LLC Invests $246,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

