Level Four Financial LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

