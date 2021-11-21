Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 50.5% in October

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE LSI opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $139.95.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.