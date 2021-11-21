Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Down 8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.96. 415,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,029,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

