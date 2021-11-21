Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $332.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

