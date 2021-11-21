LINKA One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,111.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. LINKA has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,111.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00233319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

