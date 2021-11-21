Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $12.31 or 0.00020708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $155.77 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,653,489 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.