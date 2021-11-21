LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson posted sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $592.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. 1,015,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

