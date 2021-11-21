Lloyd D. Frink Sells 11,821 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 11,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $728,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Z opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

