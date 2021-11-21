LMP Automotive (LMPX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ: LMPX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LMP Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million -$4.82 million -10.33 LMP Automotive Competitors $6.23 billion $178.15 million 67.48

LMP Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive. LMP Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LMP Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive Competitors 239 1185 1440 50 2.45

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 21.80%. Given LMP Automotive’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -1.30% 98.84% 14.77% LMP Automotive Competitors 3.00% 33.15% 4.95%

Volatility & Risk

LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMP Automotive rivals beat LMP Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

