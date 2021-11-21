loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 432,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,724. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.