Loblaw Companies Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

L opened at C$98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$99.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

