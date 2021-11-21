LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of LOGC opened at $2.98 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. On average, analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

